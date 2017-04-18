Breese strike earns point for Caernarfon Town in Flint Town United stalemate

CAERNARFON Town striker Jamie Breese rescued a point for his side during their 1-1 stalemate with Flint Town United.

The Canaries claimed a share of the spoils after an entertaining clash between the two sides, who will square off in the Huws Gray Cup final in two weeks’ time.

Iwan Williams’ side conclude their league campaign this Friday when they host Buckley Town (8pm).

The visitors were rewarded for their quick start when they took an early lead, Shaun Beck controlling the ball fifteen yards out before drilling it past Town keeper Alex Crofts.

The young stopper had to be at his best to deny James Hooper, while Beck was thwarted by a fantastic tackle from Clive Williams when through on goal.

Gradually the home side began to impose themselves on proceedings, with Breese, Danny Brookwell and Jay Gibbs all narrowly missing the target during an impressive spell.

They got their reward for an improved tempo on 41 minutes when Breese notched his 18th league goal of the season when he broke clear and fired past visiting custodian Ben Jones.

After the break saw even more pressure from the hosts, but despite dominating possession for long periods they were unable to find a winner and had to be content with a solitary point for their efforts.

Midfielder Gibbs, said: “Both teams were sussing each other for the final and we will have to be up for it as they are a good side.

“We changed things in the second half and we could have gone on to win given the chances we had.

“Iwan changed the formation which helped us and he got into the lads at half time and we responded well.

“I can’t wait to be involved and the final is the big ones for us, we need to keep hold of that cup and win some silverware for the fans.”