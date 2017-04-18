Caernarfon Town talisman Thomas signs contract extension

CAERNARFON Town have received a boost with the news that talisman Darren Thomas has agreed a contract extension.

The talented forward joins a number of other squad members that have committed their immediate futures with the club, and the man dubbed the ‘Cofi Messi’ has penned a deal for the 2017/18 season.

Manager Iwan Williams, said: “I am delighted that Darren has committed to stay with us for another season.

“To score 19 goals and produce fantastic performances consistently in our Welsh Cup run proves how valuable he is to the team. We have utilised his versatility a lot this season, on either wings, in the ‘10’ and through the middle and he’s shown how effective he is in all those positions.

“Since I’ve been at the club he’s been fantastic to work with and is brilliant in the changing room. He’s desperate to get this club back to the Welsh Premier League and has proved this by wanting to commit so early for the forthcoming season.

“I look at Darren signing as a statement of intent as we continue ongoing discussions with the rest of the squad and we have also identified new targets.

"One thing we want to do this year is nail the squad down early on so that we can hit the ground running in pre-season with no distractions and Darren committing at this stage in our plans is an example of this.”