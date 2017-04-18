Bangor City break jinx with The New Saints triumph

BANGOR City interim manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher hailed his side’s performance as they secured a notable 3-0 win over Dafabet Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints.

The Citizens secured their first win over the all-conquering side in 18 attempts, and Taylor-Fletcher now has two wins in as many contests since taking over at the Bangor University Stadium.

He said: “Right from the off we were on the front foot and we were by far the stronger team.

“We have been working hard on our formation and looked a lot more solid all over the pitch today. The work rate of lads was also first class and I couldn’t have asked anymore from them really.

“We played some nice football throughout the game and we have done to them what they have been doing to teams all through the season.

“To win as we have sends out a real message in terms of what we want to achieve next year, and although we are down to the bare bones the squad has got on with it and

“I enjoyed getting on the scoresheet as I haven’t had as many chances as I would have liked, but I have been creating for others and to break our 18 game jinx against them is very pleasing.”

The tide turned on 40 minutes when the visitors were reduced to ten men after Mihai Leca brought down Daniel Nardiello went through on goal.

This was swiftly followed by the opening goal which arrived on 49 minutes when Henry Jones headed home a Bradley Jackson delivery.

They doubled their advantage on 74 minutes when Nardiello found the net from close range, and the points were sealed in stoppage time courtesy of a Taylor-Fletcher effort.

The Citizens conclude their league campaign on Saturday when they host Carmarthen Town in-front of the S4C Sgorio cameras (5.15pm).

“We will try a few things next week so it is not a nothing game, but of course we have an eye on the playoff final which we want to win to get into Europe,” added Taylor-Fletcher.