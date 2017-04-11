Rugby round-up: Caernarfon and Dolgellau seal important wins

DOLGELLAU produced another gutsy performance to seal a 37-18 win over Shotton Steel.
The visitors started well on went ahead on three minutes when centre Adam Lynskey created space for wing Darren Rees to squeeze over in the corner. Full-back Steve Ellison slotted over a penalty shortly after to increase their advantage after a dominant spell after the hosts lost Gerwyn Thomas and Jac Roberts to yellow cards.
The home side finally got themselves into gear shortly before the interval, and they notched their first try of the contest on 39 minutes when Greg Smithies touched down after good work from Dan Brazieer. Thomas added the extras.
Another Ellison penalty increased Shotton’s lead shortly after, but they were left rueing a lack of concentration which resulted in Iwan Evans scoring under the posts for the one-time promotion candidates just before the break.
Brazier scored following a drive from five meter line out to give Dol a further boost, but the back-and-forth nature continued when Adam Lynskey gave the away side a lifeline with a well-executed score.
The introduction of former RGC Academy and Rydal Penrhos star Danny Evans proved to be the catalyst behind an improved effort in the final quarter, which saw Henri Roberts and Rhys Lewis cross the white wash to secure a hard fought victory.
CAERNARFON maintained their fantastic end-of-season form with a resounding 67-7 win over Bro Ffestiniog.
The Cofis opened the scoring early on when scrum-half Bryn Glanville used all of his nous to cross the white wash. Aled Jones landed a fine conversion to improve the effort.
Bro responded well and struck back Gethin Jones outfoxed the defence to find the corner, with Mathew Williams adding the extras in what was the visitors’ only try of the afternoon.
This provoked the home side into life and they launched a constant stream off attacks thereafter, with Ellis Roberts, Armando Morgan, Griff Ifor and Glanville all touching down before the break.
The second half saw a similar pattern of play with the visiting defence unable to cope with significant pressure throughout, with Dylan Gwyn producing a fine piece of individual skill to score the first try of the half.
Glanville rounded off an impressive move to seal his hat-trick shortly after, while Carwyn Roberts, Mike Downey (2), Roberts and Gareth Pritchard all got themselves on the scoresheet to complete the rout.