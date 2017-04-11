Rugby round-up: Caernarfon and Dolgellau seal important wins

DOLGELLAU produced another gutsy performance to seal a 37-18 win over Shotton Steel.

The visitors started well on went ahead on three minutes when centre Adam Lynskey created space for wing Darren Rees to squeeze over in the corner. Full-back Steve Ellison slotted over a penalty shortly after to increase their advantage after a dominant spell after the hosts lost Gerwyn Thomas and Jac Roberts to yellow cards.

The home side finally got themselves into gear shortly before the interval, and they notched their first try of the contest on 39 minutes when Greg Smithies touched down after good work from Dan Brazieer. Thomas added the extras.

Another Ellison penalty increased Shotton’s lead shortly after, but they were left rueing a lack of concentration which resulted in Iwan Evans scoring under the posts for the one-time promotion candidates just before the break.

Brazier scored following a drive from five meter line out to give Dol a further boost, but the back-and-forth nature continued when Adam Lynskey gave the away side a lifeline with a well-executed score.

The introduction of former RGC Academy and Rydal Penrhos star Danny Evans proved to be the catalyst behind an improved effort in the final quarter, which saw Henri Roberts and Rhys Lewis cross the white wash to secure a hard fought victory.