Caernarfon hosts launch of WRU girls' rugby initiative

CAERNARFON Rugby Club played host to the launch of a summer initiative to promote the girls’ game.

After a successful initial pilot last year which saw more than 2,000 girls in the u9 to u15 age groups regularly training and playing at the 27 new cluster centres set up all over Wales, the scheme will continue this year and was officially given the green light at a special event on Monday, April 10.

In conjunction with additional playing opportunities at the 80 school club hubs around Wales, the number of women and girls playing the national sport went from a total of around 2,000 to more than 4000 regular participants.

The cluster centres were so successful that 15 new u15 and u18 teams were established to allow girls to continue to play rugby in the traditional rugby season, and those teams have more than doubled the rugby played in those age groups this season.

A Welsh Rugby Union spokesperson, said: “The summer cluster season is now back, providing more girls-only playing opportunities for minis and juniors throughout Wales.

“The three North Wales clusters - the Ravens, Rebels and Mor Ladron have added satellite centres at nine additional venues to ensure there are easily accessible opportunities for girls to play rugby throughout mid and North Wales. Many clusters throughout Wales have added extra training evenings and age groups to their offering.

“A lot of work has been done during the winter months to support the clusters off the field with vital volunteers and for example upskilling new female coaches; the profile of women and girls' rugby has continued to grow and three full-time WRU Game Changers have been employed with the sole purpose of increasing opportunities for women and girls in Wales.”