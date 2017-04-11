Welsh Alliance round-up: Glantraeth pull six clear at Division One summit

GLANTREATH tightened their grip on the Division One crown with a 2-0 win at Penrhyndeudraeth.

The visitors came out of the blocks flying and they went ahead on six minutes courtesy of a Gethin Maxwell strike.

Things got even better soon after when Gerwyn Jones rounded off a fine team move on 21 minutes to double their advantage and seal the win, a result that leaves them six points clear of Llandudno Junction with two games in hand.

Llanberis threw a spanner in the works at the summit with a shock 2-1 success over the Railwaymen thanks to efforts from Gethin Wakeham and Stefan Jones, but Llangefni Town are now all-but out of the promotion race after suffering a 3-1 loss to Abergele Town.

A hat-trick from the prolific Carl Griffiths was the highlight of Llanrug United’s 4-2 triumph over Greenfield, while Aaron Hughes also netted a treble as Nantlle Vale inflicted further misery on Glan Conwy with a 4-0 rout.

Champions Trearddur Bay were battered 4-0 at Pwllheli, and Barmouth and Dyffryn United were held 1-1 at home by struggling Llanrwst United.

In Division Two, Mynydd Llandegai delivered a fatal blow to Meliden’s title chances with a 3-2 success, with Alwyn Roberts hitting a hat-trick, but Llanllyfni were unable to do the same and were thrashed 6-0 at leaders Mochdre Sports.

A Chris Byast strike was enough to give Amlwch Town a 1-0 win at Blaenau Ffestiniog, but Gaerwen and Y Felinheli were beaten by Cemaes Bay and Prestatyn Sports respectively.