Caernarfon Town seal Huws Gray Cup final berth with narrow Holyhead Hotspur success

CAERNARFON Town advanced to the Huws Gray Cup final after a narrow 1-0 triumph at rivals Holyhead Hotspur.

The Cofis will be looking for back-to-back wins in the competition and will now take on Flint Town United in a repeat of last year’s final on Saturday, May 29 at Y Morfa, the home of Conwy Borough.

Iwan Williams’ side close out their league fixtures this Saturday when they host their final opponents at the Oval, while the Harbourmen will look to end their campaign on a high with a home clash with struggling Llanfair United (both 2.30pm).

Williams, said: “I thought it was a complete professional performance. There wasn't much football played but the pitch didn't allow us too.

“We contained Holyhead well and silenced the crowd early on through Breesy's goal and I believe it was straight forward from there on in. It's a clean slate for all the squad now with two league games remaining to fight their cause to be named in the starting 11 for the final.

“I was extremely disappointed in the challenge that left Nathan Craig leaving the field and also the 'off the ball' incident on Danny Brookwell, however both are fine and we now have a Cup Final to look forward to.

“Given how difficult it could have been to bounce back from last week’s disappointment, this squad deserve to be in the final, it's our trophy, and we aren't about to let it go just yet.”

A bad tempered clash was settled thanks to a solitary strike from striker Jamie Breese, who burst clear to confidently finish past former Town stopper Paul Pritchard on 22 minutes.

Despite their best efforts, Campbell Harrison’s men were unable to way past the resolute visiting defence and suffered the semi-final heartbreak that the Canaries suffered at the hands of Bala Town last week.