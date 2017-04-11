Caernarfon Town boss Williams praises board after FAW Domestic Licence success

CAERNARFON Town manager Iwan Williams has praised the club’s board after they secured an FAW Domestic Licence for the 2017/18 season.

The Canaries were denied a return to the Dafabet Welsh Premier League last term after failing to secure the document, but after months of hard work from officials such as Marc Roberts and Darren Billinghurst, they now have the requirements to reach the top flight.

Unfortunately for the Cofis that will have to be next season as Huws Gray Alliance champions Prestatyn Town also secured their licence to return to the WPL after a two-year absence.

Williams, said: “Twelve months ago after the heartbreak of being denied promotion I gave the board a list of requirements in what I wanted to be completed in order for me to remain as manager.

“The final note on that list was to attain the domestic licence regardless of our league position as I believe a club the size of Caernarfon Town should attain it every year. This week that list was completed and I'd like to thank every single member of the new board of directors in doing this.

“It's a fantastic turnaround in such a short space of time and proves what a good honest bunch of people can achieve. They have now given me the platform to take us to the next level and if anything, have heaped pressure on me now to win the Huws Gray Alliance next year.”