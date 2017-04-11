Interim Bangor City boss Taylor-Fletcher praises side after Cardiff Met win

BANGOR City interim manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher urged his side to push for third spot after they secured a 3-2 win at Cardiff Met.

The Citizens battled hard for a vital three points against the Dafabet Welsh Premier League’s surprise package, and they will look to continue their positive momentum on Good Friday when they host all-conquering champions The New Saints (2.30pm).

The City boss, said: “We took our time getting into the game as our passing was poor, but we made some changes and the lads responded really well and they are happy with their second half.

“It was exactly what I was after and we managed to score three good goals, which is what we have been working on in training.

“We have got two games left now and I will be playing the strongest team possible because Gap Connah’s Quay have got a tough game against Bala, then they have to go to Cardiff Met so while it is mathematically possible to finish third then we will keep pushing.

“There is going to be a big crowd there on Friday and hopefully we can produce another strong performance, and with the players we have here I am confident we can give a good account of ourselves.”

Despite the eventual result it was the hosts who drew first blood when Kyle McCarthy found the target on 26 minutes, before Dean Rittenburg levelled matters with a close range finish.

Two quick goals after an hour from Lawrence Wilson and Henry Jones put the visitors firmly in the lead and, although MET would score again before the full-time whistle through Rhys Thomas on 80 minutes, the Citizens held on comfortably to secure three points.

The result leaves Taylor-Fletcher’s side five points behind third placed Nomads with two games remaining.