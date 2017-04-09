RGC academy star Owen makes first Wales U18 start in Scotland win

AN RGC Academy star was part of the Wales side that opened their U18 International Series account with a 22-6 win against Scotland.

Dan Owen, who is a pupil at Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay, made his first start for the national side and secured his second win as part of the squad in as many outings.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a standout season for both school and the Gogs, making a number of senior appearances for Mark Jones’ men in their debut Principality Premiership season.

It was the Scots who drew first blood with a three-point lead coming through the boot of fly-half Matt Davidson after Wales had infringed after two minutes of play.

Marvellous work by Tomi fullback pop the ball to outside centre Tom Hoppe for the first try of the match. With Wales unable to convert, though, Scotland retook the lead soon after with another Davidson penalty.

The hosts edged ahead shortly before the half thanks to a forward-driven effort which dragged them over the Scottish line. Cai Evans added the extras.

After the break saw the home side pull further clear thanks to a fine score from winger Ioan Davies, which was followed up by a fine conversion from Evans.

Evans then drilled over a penalty on 50 minutes to give Wales a 16-point buffer and from there the hosts kept the Scots scoreless for the remainder of the match, whilst occasionally threatening to add to their tally.

The series moves to Parc y Scarlets this coming Wednesday, before finishing in Ystrad Mynach next Sunday.