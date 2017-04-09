RGC star Bagshaw praises playoff bound side after impressive Ebbw Vale win

RGC star Afon Bagshaw urged his side to continue their Principality Premiership playoff push after they secured a 37-31 win over Ebbw Vale.

The Gogs, who take on Pontypridd in the WRU National Cup final next weekend, produced a strong end to the contest to maintain fourth spot in what has been a fantastic debut campaign in the top flight.

They were made to work hard for the success by a strong Vale side, who were left rueing a final quarter collapse in what was their sixth defeat in 15 games this term.

Bagshaw, a former Wales U20 full-back, said: “That opening quarter was always going to be physical. Ebbw Vale had a point to prove after last time, plus I am sure they weren’t too happy about having to come up north again this season.

“The tempo was high and we had to match them at every point. Looking at the last 10 minutes we pride ourselves in having a strong defence, and the boys did a job to stop them getting over the line.

“It’s always good picking up a try with a win, with Tiaan Loots and Tom Hughes making the space in games runners like Carwyn Ap Myrddin, Rhys Williams and myself reap the benefits.

“This was like a cup final for us in regards to keeping in the race for a play-off spot, and now we can focus on the WRU National Cup Final next week.”

Tries from Bagshaw, Tim Grey, Sam Jones and Rhys Williams put the home side in control, while fly-half Jacob Botica was in ruthless form, hitting five penalties.

The Steelmen put up a good fight and were ahead just after the break thanks to quick-fire tries from Will Talbot-Davies and Joe Franchi, with the boot of Rhys Jones also catching the eye in defeat.