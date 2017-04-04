Holyhead Hotspur leave it late to down struggling Penrhyncoch

HOLYHEAD Hotspur geared up for their Huws Gray Cup semi-final with Caernarfon Town by recording a 3-1 win over struggling Penrhyncoch.

The Harbourmen recovered from a goal down to secure a late victory, and they will look to take their positive momentum into Saturday’s clash with the Canaries at the New Stadium (2.30pm).

The mid-Wales side had lead at the interval through Jon Evans and missed a number of other good opportunities on the break, something that they were to regret after the break.

A bad injury to visiting left-back Sion Meredith ensured that there was 12 minutes of added time, with the talented defender needing lengthy treatment due to a dislocated elbow.

This allowed Campbell Harrison’s side to regroup and they levelled matters on 84 minutes when talisman Mel McGinness popped up to dispatch his 17th league goal of the season in fine style after the pocket rocket pounced from short range following a corner.

Things got even better for the home side soon after when they took the lead for the first time in the contest thanks to an opportunistic effort on 86 minutes when he prodded across the line from six yards after an Alex Jones thunderbolt had come back off the crossbar.

With the visitors - who remain in relegation trouble with a handful of games remaining – throwing caution to the win Spurs took advantage to seal the points four minutes into added time when Martin McClymont was put through and finished with a superb top corner finish.

After a disastrous opening to the campaign, Harrison’s men find themselves occupying eighth position with one game remaining.

There was further reason to celebrate with the news that striker McGinness was awarded the HGA Player of the Month after a series of standout performances in March.