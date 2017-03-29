Bangor City part ways with manager Ian Dawes

BANGOR City have sensationally sacked manager Ian Dawes after just four months at the helm.

The Citizens announced the departure on Wednesday, and is the third manager to receive their marching orders following the dismissals of Neville

Powell and Andy Legg earlier in the campaign.

Recent signing and player-assistant manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher will take charge of the club for the remainder of the season.

A statement on the club’s website revealed that Dawes’ failure to make it on to the UEFA Pro License course as a reason for the departure.

It said: “Bangor City FC has decided to relieve Ian Dawes of his duties as First Team Manager forthwith due to the inability to gain his acceptance on the current Pro Licence course in accordance with UEFA club licensing criteria.

“The post will be advertised shortly and careful consideration of the future development of the club will be paramount so the correct choice can be made.

“Gary Taylor-Fletcher will take temporary charge of First Team affairs for the remaining WPL fixtures.”

Dawes’ final game in-charge was their creditable 1-1 draw with Gap Connah’s Quay, where a late Rodrigo Blanco goal gave the ten man visitors a deserved point.

The responsibility of Europa League qualification will now fall on Taylor-Fletcher, and he will look to get his tenor off to a winning start when they travel to Cardiff Met, before entertaining champions The New Saints and Carmarthen Town in their remaining fixtures.