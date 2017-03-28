Holyhead Hotspur denied win by last gasp Gresford Athletic

HOLYHEAD Hotspur continued their strong end to the Huws Gray Alliance season with a creditable 2-2 draw at high-flying Gresford Athletic.

The Harbourmen were denied three points thanks to a last-minute strike despite going down to ten men after Michael Kelly received his marching orders, and the Huws Gray Cup finalists will look to keep their positive momentum going as they close out their home fixtures this Saturday against Penrhyncoch (2.30pm).

The visitors started well and took the lead after 10 minutes through Dewi Thomas, only for Spurs skipper Kelly to be given a straight red on 21 for a robust challenge on Owen Roberts that forced the striker to leave the field.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Campbell Harrison’s side doubled their advantage shortly before the break when Thomas notched his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot on 42 minutes.

Athletic regrouped after the interval and Paul Pritchard produced a memorable display in the visiting goal, producing a series of quality saves throughout the half to keep his side ahead.

The away side finally relented to the pressure on 83 minutes when Jack Chaloner found spaced and finished well, and the same player was on hand to break Spurs hearts when he converted another chance in the final minute to rescue a point for this season’s surprise package.

Following this weekend’s clash Harrison’s side have the chance to end their season with some silverware as they take on close rivals Caernarfon Town in the league cup final, which is being held at the New Stadium on April 8.