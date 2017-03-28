Caernarfon Town secure second with Mold Alexandra stalemate

CAERNARFON Town geared up for their JD Welsh Cup semi-final with a 2-2 draw at struggling Mold Alexandra.

The Canaries secured second place in the Huws Gray Alliance standings thanks to Nathan Craig’s late leveller, and they are now waiting on the outcome of Prestatyn Town’s FAW Domestic License application to learn their fate for next term.

Jamie Breese and Jamie Roberts went close for the visitors early on, but the former was on hand to open the scoring on 49 minutes when he latched on to a Leigh Craven cross to steer past home custodian Leigh Williams.

The striker went close to adding a second minutes later when he beat Williams again, but his shot lacked power and a Mold defender hacked the ball off the line.

This finally sprung the hosts into life and the got themselves back on level terms when Jordan Stafford unleashed a 25-yard effort past debutant Alex Crofts, and things went from bad-to-worse for the Cofis when Danny Warren finished smartly on 61 minutes.

The visitors missed chances to equalise through Darren Thomas and Nathan Williams, before they finally ensured that had something to show for their efforts in stoppage time courtesy of former Wales U21 international Craig struck a trademark thunderbolt into the top corner.