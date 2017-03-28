Bangor City boss Dawes praises character after Gap Connah's Quay draw

TEN-MAN Bangor City left it late before securing a creditable 1-1 draw at Gap Connah’s Quay.

The Citizens are now looking to consolidate a fourth placed finish after another battling display, and they now have a free weekend before travelling to surprise package Cardiff Met on April 9.

City boss Ian Dawes, said: “I think when you come to Connah’s Quay you are going to have to deal with the aggressive side of their game and I felt we did that.

“Whilst they didn’t dominate the first half our quality wasn’t good enough but I think things improved after half time. We showed great character and I felt there was always an equaliser in us.

“We had a bit more quality and it was also great to see Gary Roberts back, he has unbelievable talent and I felt he made the difference for us.

“Rodrigo (Branco) drives me up the wall at times and I have told him that, but he always has a goal in him which makes him great to have, and he could have even nicked it for us at the end.

“What we have to realise is that when we go into the playoff we have to be in good form so that we are full of confidence against whoever we are playing against. We have made great strides here and I think something really special is happening here.”

Former City legend Les Davies came back to haunt his former club when he opened the scoring on 16 minutes with a well-timed finish after a period of sustained pressure.

The visitors picked themselves up after the break and began to see more of the ball despite not creating too much in the way of chances, and their task was made greater when Anthony Miley was shown a red card midway through the second period.

They finally levelled matters on 87 minutes when Rodrigo Branco produced a moment of genuine quality before turning the ball into the net.