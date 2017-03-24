Historic fire engine joins Anglesey's museum collection for unique exhibit

A motor museum has got all fired-up for the 2017 tourism season with a unique exhibit.

The Tacla Taid Transport and Agriculture Museum in Newborough has acquired a 1937 fire engine, which was once the works appliance at the famous Vauxhall factory in Luton.

It has only 1,200 miles on the clock, was never driven on the road and according to museum owner Arfon Willams, is the only one of its kind in the world.

Mr Williams, who runs the Ty Crwn garage at Gaerwen, has been in the motor trade all his life and has spent a lifetime collecting rare and unusual vehicles.

The fire-engine now joins hundreds of other rare, unusual and – in many cases very valuable – historic cars, lorries, tractors, static engines, commercial, military and agricultural vehiclesand motorcycles in the Anglesey museum’s collection.

They include a 2008 Vauxhall VR 8 car, capable of clocking 200mph; a 1929 Dodge; a 1934 Albion Valiant coach; a 1943 anti-aircraft gun; a 1944 Leyland Hippo; and a 1952 Alvis Saracen six-wheeled military armoured personnel carrier.

What Mr Williams says really got him “hooked” on collecting, though, was one particular specimen among his cherished vehicles – a 1957 Austin Westminster. He said: “I have always been fascinated by vehicles from the 1930s to ‘60s, which had character and were far more interesting than their modern counterparts, so I bought them and gave them a new lease of life so that they would be preserved for future generations.

“Our museum is full of Anglesey heritage, which we are trying to preserve. There is something to interest everyone in the museum.”

The museum is open from March until October.