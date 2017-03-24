RGC Academy star Dan Owen named in Wales U18 squad for England clash

A TALENTED rugby star at a Colwyn Bay school is in line to win his first national cap this weekend.

Dan Owen, who is a pupil at Rydal Penrhos School and is a member of the RGC Rugby Academy, has been named in the Wales U18 squad for their clash with England at Ebbw Vale on Sunday (3.45pm).

The 17-year-old, who has made a number of appearances for the Gogs’ senior side in their memorable debut season in the Principality Premiership, is the only North Wales-based player selected to the squad.

Wales come into the game on the back of a 46-34 defeat to a strong French side in Lyon.

Head coach Geraint Lewis, said: “It's our last game of these standalone fixtures, therefore we want to head into the upcoming U18 International Series with some momentum.

“Our annual fixture against England is always a big challenge and it's important we play the best age group teams in the world - and England are certainly one of them.

“The high conversion rate of Welsh players from the U18 pathway to U20, regional and international senior level is testament to the programme's effectiveness, and we're out to continue that trend."

This is the first time that Owen has been involved in the international set-up, and has plenty of big game experience having captained the RGC U18 side in their recent age grade campaign.

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, added: “Dan is an immensely talented individual and his talent is there for all to see.

“He has come on leaps and bounds thanks to the coaching of our staff at Rydal Penrhos and at our academy partners RGC, and we are very proud as a school to have the only North Wales representative in the squad.

“Hopefully Dan can get his first cap and add his name to the large number of internationals we have produced here at the school.”