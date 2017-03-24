Influential pair Ramsay and Williams agree Caernarfon Town extensions

CAERNARFON Town have received a boost ahead of their JD Welsh Cup semi-final with the news that two influential figures have agreed extensions with the club.

The Canaries announced that goalkeeper Alex Ramsay and defender Joe Williams have committed to the club for the 2017/18 season, where Iwan Williams’ side will be looking to regain their Huws Gray Alliance crown.

Former Llandudno full-back Williams has been one of the Cofis’ standout performers this term, while Ramsay has Welsh Premier League experience with Rhyl and has brought stability to what was a problem position at the beginning of the campaign.

Williams, said: “It’s fantastic news for the club that two of our most consistent players in recent months have agreed to stay with us for next season.

“Alex has been a stand-out performer since he joined the club. He’s been a revelation and has rapidly become a favourite amongst the fans. His attitude and professionalism is second-to-none and I believe he’s one of the best, if not the best, in the Welsh Pyramid.

“Joe has been by my side for four of the last five years. Having captained him at Llandudno and now managed him for two years here at Caernarfon, he has been one of the most consistent performers around.

“I think it’s clear to the fans also that Joe has undoubtedly become Caernarfon Town through and through. When we first spoke about tying him up for the forthcoming season his words were, ‘the only way I’d leave, is if I wasn’t wanted’, and that says a lot about Joe Williams as a person.

“You cannot buy attitude and professionalism and Joe and Alex have that in abundance.”