Darren Thomas treble gives Caernarfon Town big win over Holywell Town

CAERNARFON Town tightened their grip on second spot in the Huws Gray Alliance with a resounding 6-2 win over Holywell Town.

Iwan Williams’ side turned in another eye-catching display in-front of a number of club legends at The Oval, and they travel to struggling Mold Alexandra on Saturday (2.30pm) in what is their final contest before their highly-anticipated JD Welsh Cup final with Bala Town.

The Cofis wasted no time in taking control of proceedings and went ahead on seven minutes when Darren Thomas finished from close range after good work from Leigh Craven and Jamie Breese.

Things got even better soon after when the home side doubled their tally courtesy of talisman Thomas, who met a Danny Brookwell cross to fire past John Rushton.

The Wellmen had no answer to the Cofis’ constant barrage of attacks, and they added a third on 25 minutes when ‘Cofi Messi’ Thomas completed his hat-trick with a superb strike from 18 yards after more fine approach play from Craven.

There was more cause for celebration before the break when Brookwell and Breese combined before the former lashed home to seal the points after just 32 minutes.

After the interval saw more pressure from the Canaries, and top scorer Breese finally got in on the act with an impressive finish after being fed by Brookwell.

The introduction of former Wrexham captain Lee Fowler brought further excitement to the home support, but they were punished for taking their foot off the gas when Matty Hurdman and Phil Lloyd pulled two back for Johnny Haseldin’s side on 77 and 83 minutes respectively.

Town ensured that they had the last say on an impressive outing when substitute Kevin Roberts struck on 87 minutes.