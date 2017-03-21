Llanrug United and Glantraeth set for Mawddach Cup final showdown

GLANTRAETH will take on Llarug United in the Mawddach Cup final after both came through their semi-finals comfortably.

Division One leaders Traeth inflicted a heavy 6-1 defeat on current champions Trearddur Bay, with Dylan Williams opening the scoring on 21 minutes.

Bay pegged them back courtesy of Bryn Williams effort on 29 minutes, but goals fromk Mark Bricge, Kieron Jeffries (2), Henry Galeotty and the prolific Corrig McGonigle booked their final berth.

Joining them are United, who produced another fine performance to come away with a 4-1 win over a talented Llandyrnog United.

David Noel Williams and Gethin Phillips gave them a two-goal cushion at the interval, before Jonathan Sadler trebled their lead after the break on 70 minutes.

Hot shot Mark Roberts got Ryan Harden’s side back into the contest on 73 minutes, before Allan Jones added a fourth on 87 to put them one step away from silverware.

In Division One, goals from Carwyn Jones, Chris Wilkins and Shane Jones were not enough to prevent Barmouth and Dyffryn United from falling to a 5-3 home reverse to Greenfield, while Nantlle Vale failed to hold on to another lead in their 3-2 loss at St Asaph City.

Mynydd Llandegai put on a stunning performance to down Gaerwen 5-1, with Dafydd Evans’ strike giving them a one-goal cushion at the interval.

Two goals in a minute from Steven Tindal and Matthew Smith put the hosts further in the ascendancy, while Alun Roberts and Iwan Morris also found the net late on in the victory.