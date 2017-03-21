Bangor City boss Dawes rues mistakes in crucial Bala Town defeat

BANGOR City boss Ian Dawes was left rueing his side’s mistakes as they fell to a 2-1 loss to European rivals Bala Town.

The Citizens’ hopes of finishing second were dealt a fatal blow by Colin Caton’s high-flyers, and they will look to get back to winning ways when they take on big spending Gap Connah’s Quay on Saturday (2.30pm).

Dawes, said: “I thought we were the better team, they came to sit in and get us on the counter attack which managed to get them the three points, which is disappointing.

“We are making too many mistakes which are costing us goals, and we weren’t great in the final third which is our strong point.

“We have got to make sure we don’t have to score four every game to win. Three points today and we have a chance for second, and now we have work to do and it looks like we are playing for third.

“As a team we have to cut out the mistakes because I felt we controlled the game for long spells and deserved more out of it.”

Neither side managed to create anything significant of note in the first half, and the Lakesiders came out after the break with a renewed sense of purpose and took the lead on 54 minutes when Kieran Smith prodded home from close range after Connor Roberts failed to collect a Chris Venables effort.

The home side dusted themselves off and levelled matters when Anthony Miley rose highest at the near post on the hour mark following a neat set-piece.

Despite gaining the momentum the hosts were unable to take anything away from the game as Smith notched his second of the evening when he latched on to a John Irving delivery to steer into the net.

Dawes’ side had a pair of chances to get themselves a point but neither Bradley Jackson or Danny Gosset were unable to find the target.