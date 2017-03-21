Bangor University Stadium to host 130th JD Welsh Cup final

THE Bangor University Stadium has been chosen to host this year’s JD Welsh Cup final.

The showcase will take place on Sunday, April 30 at 2pm and is the 130th time the final has been held since its inception.

City officials will welcome the winners of the JD Welsh Cup semi-finals, which take place on Saturday, April 1.

Gap Connah's Quay and The New Saints face each other at the same ground, with Caernarfon Town and Bala Town battling for a place in the Final at the Corbett Sports Stadium, Rhyl.

More details on the JD Welsh Cup Final will be released in due course.