Lôn Las Ogwen path nearly complete as onlookers enjoy sneak peak

PEOPLE enjoyed a sneak peak this week of an 800 metre long section of Lôn Las Ogwen which will open to the public in the coming weeks.

The path which will run along a stretch of the old railway tunnel between Bethesda and Tregarth is known locally as the Tynal Tywyll.

Residents, members of the Tregarth-based Welsh music group, along with local councillors and Assembly Member Sian Gwenllian, were invited to examine how work is progressing.

Arllechwedd ward member Cllr Dafydd Meurig, also a cabinet member for transport on Gwynedd Council, said: “I was delighted to see the work nearing completion. When it opens to the public in the near future, the Tynal Tywyll section will complete the Lon Las Ogwen route between Bangor and Bethesda.

“After closing the railway almost 60 years ago, the tunnel and viaduct and their special construction have been closed off to the public.”

Cllr Gwen Griffith, who represents Tregarth on Gwynedd Council, said: “There has been real desire locally to see the tunnel reopening and we’re very pleased that the work is coming along on the project.

“When it opens, I’m certain that this section will be one of the best in Wales, and will be an important step in improving transport links for those wishing to enjoy the Dyffryn Ogwen area on foot and on their bikes.

“It will also make the journey to work from Dyffryn Ogwen to Bangor area more convenient and will be an attraction for tourists too, and will be an extra boost to local businesses.”