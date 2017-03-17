Eight-year-old Anglesey runner raises cash to help fight younger brother's illness

A young runner has raised more than £1,000 for a charity close to his heart by taking part in the ‘Dragon Dash’ race at the Anglesey Half Marathon.

Eight-year-old Jac Edward Lewis, from Talwrn ran the junior race to raise money for his brother, Celt, five, who has cystic fibrosis.

Although Celt looks like any other boy of his age, he faces an intensive daily treatment regime involving chest physiotherapy and airway clearance devices, as well as a range of different medications, which include antibiotics and enzymes, in order for him to digest his food.

On top of all of this, Celt has to endure two-week courses of intravenous antibiotics every few months to control infections in his lungs.

The boys’ grandmother, Liz Jones, said: “At such a young age, Celt has had to accept that hospital stays, regular clinics and daily treatments are a normal part of his life.

“Celt accepts that there are certain things he can’t do either because of his treatment plan or because of his condition. He doesn’t make any fuss though. He just gets on with it.”

Fundraising is vital in order to help raise awareness of cystic fibrosis while money raised ensures new treatments are developed and helps towards the search for a cure for the illness.

Jac decided last year he wanted to do the ‘Dragon Dash’ as he enjoys running and he trained hard for the challenge. He finished 21st in his category with a time of eight minutes and 51 seconds.

He has managed to raise over £1000 and money is still coming in.