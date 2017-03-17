Lakesiders set for derby encounter

THE closing portion of this season's Dafabet Welsh Premier League begins with a Friday night derby showdown.

Despite suffering defeat on their trip to champions The New Saints in their last contest, Bala Town still remain in the box seat to achieve another runners-up finish this season.

Colin Caton's side will certainly strengthen their position if they can achieve a victory at Gwynedd rivals Bangor City tonight (Friday).

A 15th win of the season will see the Lakesiders' lead over third-placed Gap Connah's Quay being stretched to six points, with the Flintshire side travelling to Carmarthen Town on Saturday.

Bala will welcome striker Lee Hunt and midfielder Nathan Burke back into the squad, but Mark Connolly is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.