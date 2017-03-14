Former RGC Academy star helps Wales to challenge trophy at Vancouver 7s

A FORMER RCG Academy star is celebrating after achieving success with Wales at the latest leg of a global rugby 7s competition.

Tom Williams, who now plays for Ospreys and is an ex-member of the Rydal Penrhos School academy which is run in partnership with RGC and the Welsh Rugby Union, helped the national side take the Challenge Trophy at the HSBC World Rugby 7s Series, which was held in Vancouver last weekend.

The 21-year-old contributed significantly throughout the competition after being given an increased role by head coach Gareth Williams, which culminated in a 19-12 win over Samoa to claim the trophy.

“It's been one of the most surreal days I have experienced in my time coaching on the series," admitted Williams.

The talented youngster will now return to Ospreys for some training with the senior side, and will look to be part of the national set-up once again as they begin preparations for both the Commonwealth Games and World Cup next year.

Things could have been even better for the Welsh side had they not been undone by a last gasp penalty kick which denied them a place in the overall competition’s quarter finals.

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, said: “What Tom has been able to contribute to the Welsh 7s side in a relatively short time with the squad has been extremely pleasing, and congratulations go to him and the whole squad on their success."