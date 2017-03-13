Caernarfon Town dethroned as champions despite Llanfair United win

CAERNARFON Town finally relinquished the Huws Gray Alliance title despite battling to a 2-1 win at struggling Llanfair United.

Iwan Williams’ side kept their run of fine results going despite playing the majority of the contest with ten men, but it proved to be in vain as Prestatyn Town were crowned champions following their 1-0 success over Gresford Athletic.

The Canaries still have plenty to look forward to this season, which includes securing second place and an FAW Cup semi-final against Bala Town.

They were made to work hard at a United side fighting to stay in the division, and their task was made that much harder when Rob Jones was sent off after 24 minutes for violent conduct.

The breakthrough arrived just before the break when the hosts failed to deal with a corner which resulted in Danny Brookwell prodding home from close range.

United were back on level terms on 49 minutes when Paul Griffiths unleashed a 2-yard piledriver that flew past Alex Ramsay into the net.

Striker Jamie Breese had a golden opportunity to put the Cofis back in front soon after but he scuffed his shot wide, but their persistence finally paid off on 64 minutes when club talisman Darren Thomas produced an emphatic finish following good work from Clive Williams.

Breese went close to securing the points when he got on the end of a Thomas cross but missed the target by inches, while Williams came to Caernarfon’s rescue when he pulled off an outstanding last gasp tackle on 80 minutes to ensure his side went home with all three points.

Williams’ side return to The Oval on Saturday after five consecutive games on their travels, where they welcome Johnny Haseldin’s in-form Holywell Town (2.30pm).