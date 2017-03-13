Llangefni Town edged out by Chirk in FAW Trophy semi-final

LLANGEFNI Town were unable to secure a place in the FAW Trophy final as they fell to a narrow 1-0 reverse to Chirk.

For the second time in four years Chirk AAA will feature in the FAW Trophy Final after a Matty Thomas goal proved enough to see off Llangefni Town at Rhyl's Corbett Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The clash, which was held at Rhyl FC’s Corbett Sports Stadium, was hotly contested with both sides creating a number of chances on an entertaining semi-final.

Cefni had a great chance to open the scoring after three minutes but Alun Roberts somehow missed the target from inside the six yard box after a fine team move.

They did have the ball in the net soon after when Matthew Jones steered home from a Cory Sinnott cross, but the goal was chalked off for offside.

The deadlock was broken on 42 minutes courtesy of a superb 20-yard drive from Matthew Thomas, who produced a fine piece of individual skill before finding the corner.

After the break saw the Welsh Alliance side come out of the blocks flying, but inefficiency in front of goal once again told throughout the period.

Craig Evans was guilty of missing a pair of efforts thanks in no small part to the keeping of Zac Bebbington, while Jones also forced a smart save from the stopper midway through the half.

The inspired Bebbington was at his best once again to keep out an Iwan Jones, effort, and the prolific Craig Roberts uncharacteristically wasteful as his side fell to an agonising defeat.