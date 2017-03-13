Nardiello treble gives Bangor City late win at Carmarthen Town

BANGOR City left it late to secure a vital 3-2 win in the race for Europe at Carmarthen Town.

The Citizens needed a last minute effort from hat-trick hero Daniel Nardiello to secure the triumph, and they will look to take their momentum into a pivotal home clash with Bala Town on Friday (7.45pm).

Manager Ian Dawes, said: “We left it late but if we hadn’t come away with three points based on the balance of play then it would have been very disappointing.

“We knew their strengths coming in and the crosses need to be dealt with much better, but we could have been well clear by the time they scored. But the lads didn’t let their heads dropped and got the result I think we deserved.

“Every player contributed really well to the game, but Nardiello gave them a really hard time which was reflected in the goals he scored, which was outstanding

“It was good to have a few faces back into the squad and you could see the difference it made to our all-round play.

“Hopefully we can get Rodrigo Blanco fully fit as well because he changed the game when he came on.

“It wasn’t going to be a perfect performance as the ball wasn’t in play much due to their style, and we have two big games now and we cannot slip up because if we win all our games we finish in the top three and have a good chance of finishing second.”

The visitors responded to going a goal down positively when Nardiello levelled from the spot on 19 minutes, but they were undone by a set piece after the break which resulted in Liam Thomas firing home.

There was still time for further drama with the ruthless Nardiello finding the net twice in quick succession on 86 and 90 minutes to seal the dramatic win.