Caernarfon Town all-but relinquish Huws Gray Alliance crown after Guilsfield stalemate

CAERNARFON Town have all-but relinquished the Huws Gray Alliance crown after a 0-0 stalemate at Guilsfield.

The Canaries are now 15 points behind Prestatyn Town with five games of the season remaining, meaning a point for the Seasiders in their home tie with Gresford Athletic this weekend with guarantee them the title.

Iwan Williams’ side will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they travel to struggling Llanfair United, who they trashed 7-0 to reach the JD Welsh Cup semi-finals a fortnight ago.

The Cofis started the game strongly and missed a host of chances early on when Nathan Craig, Jamie Breese and Danny Brookwell all fluffed their lines, while at the other end Louis Irvine brought the best out of Alex Ramsay with a fierce drive.

Brookwell missed from close range after a sweeping move involving Darren Thomas, Rob Jones and Joe Williams, while Ramsay came to Town’s rescue once again when he brilliantly denied Chris Cathrall.

After the interval saw the visitors dominate possession, but they were unable to create anything of significance despite Kevin Lloyd looking dangerous throughout.

The Guils were given a golden opportunity to snatch victory late on when referee Tom Owen awarded a penalty after an infringement in the box by Gareth Edwards, but Ramsay continued his fine form with a brilliant stop to deny the prolific Adam Jenkins and ensure both sides went home with a share of the spoils.