Holyhead Hotspur reach Huws Gray Cup semis after dramatic Porthmadog win

HOLYHEAD Hotspur advanced to the semi-finals of the Huws Gray Cup after a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Porthmadog.

The Harbourmen will now face nearby rivals Caernarfon Town in the final four after Brendun Hogan’s strike deep into the additional time secured the triumph, and they will look to take this form into league action on Saturday when they host a dangerous Denbigh Town side (2pm).

With conditions making things difficult for both sides, the visitors began better and went close on a pair of occasions early on through Cai Jones and Paul Lewis.

Campbell Harrison’s side responded with two efforts of their own, but Alex Jones and Rhys Roberts found Port stopper Richard Harvey a formidable presence to pass.

The home side continued to find openings with talisman Mel McGinness firing narrowly over, and Dewi Thomas’ effort was brilliantly cleared off the line to deny a certain goal.

Despite Hotspur’s supremacy they had to be careful at the back and it needed a superb tackle by Alex Jones to prevent Meilir Williams breaking through on 42 minutes.

After the break brought little in the way of chances for either side, and it was left to Hogan on 119 minutes to separate the two sides with a blistering effort past Harvey following a fine individual run from the right hand side.

Harrison’s side will have their work cut out this weekend against an improving Denbigh side, who inflicted defeat on champions-elect Prestatyn Town for the first time this season in a 3-1 triumph last week.