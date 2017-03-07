Bangor City star Taylor-Fletcher focussed on 'three big games' after TNS defeat

BANGOR City player-assistant manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher said his side must focus on three big games after they fell to a 4-0 loss at champions The New Saints.

The Citizens fielded an under-strength side after picking up a number of injuries in recent weeks, and they will hope to get some bodies back in the squad in time for their trip to Carmarthen Town on Saturday (2.30pm).

The former football league star, said: “We were down to the bare bones today and even some of the kids that we had in the starting lineup shouldn’t really have played because they were carrying a number of knocks too.

“Credit to the players they have battled hard but it was always going to be difficult, but conceding a goal just before the break hurt us and you can see why they are a full-time team, which is something we are aspiring towards.

“We have got to pick ourselves up now and we have three huge games coming up which in all honesty were the big ones for us, coming to TNS was a bit of a free swing really and now we must make sure that we get things right over the next few weeks.”

Taylor-Fletcher went close with an effort on 12 minutes when he saw his shot saved, while the same player was on hand to set-up a Daniel Nardiello effort that went narrowly wide.

The all-conquering home side opened the scoring on the stroke of half time when Adrian Cieslewicz netted a close range finish, and Jamie Mullan doubled their advantage after the break on 51 minutes.

Steve Saunders rose well to head home a corner on 53 minutes to seal the win, and Mullan notched his second of the contest on 66 after taking advantage of plenty of space in the box.