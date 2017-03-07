Caernarfon Town boss Williams signs two-year extension

CAERNARFON Town have received a huge boost with the news that manager Iwan Williams has agreed a contract extension with the club.

The young boss has agreed a two-year deal at the Oval after a memorable campaign last term which saw them win the Huws Gray Alliance league and cup double.

This season, the Canaries have relinquished their title but are currently lying in second place in the standings and are in the semi-finals of the JD Welsh Cup.

Chairman Richard Morris Jones, said: “It’s plain to see that he is an outstanding manager and his record since joining us speaks for itself. As a club we are intent on moving forward and know he is the right person to lead us into the Welsh Premier League and beyond.

“There is a strong feeling at the club that we are creating something special with Iwan at the helm and that we are on the verge of some very exciting times.”

Williams added: “I think it’s visible to everyone how passionate I am about Caernarfon as a whole and how close the bond is between myself and everyone associated with the club, especially the supporters.

“Myself and my team have worked extremely hard over the last two years in driving the club forward and I believe the success we’ve had is proof of that. We haven’t hit the heights of last season in the league this term, however we always knew emulating the success we achieved would be difficult, mentally as well as physically.

“Off the field, the club is now in a healthier state as we’re edging closer in completing all aspects of the Domestic Licence which is credit to the newly formed board which have only been together as a team for less than twelve months.”