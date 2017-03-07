Protesters won't give up after losing Newry beach 'green' status fight

CAMPAIGNERS say it is not the end of the road in its attempts to save Holyhead’s historic waterfront area from a major development.

At a council planning meeting members of the Holyhead Waterfront Action group heard their attempt to gain protective “town or village green” status for the Newry beach area had been officially rejected by barrister Jeremy Pike, following an inspection in October.

If it had been approved, the application would have helped the group stop a Conygar Stena plan to build 380 apartments and town houses, a 500 berth marina, 43,470 square feet of office, commercial and retail/leisure facilities and hotel. It also included a museum, a visitor centre and a youth sailing club, workshop and training facilities.

Terry Looker, chairman of the Waterfront group, said: “This is not the end of the road for our campaign, we will fight on to save the historic waterfront area, there is much, much more we can do.”

County councillor Bob Llewellyn Jones said: ”We hope we will be able to work with Conygar and Stena, and hope they will be able to speak to us.”

Conygar said “It hoped the “the development would generate much needed real employment opportunities in the area.”