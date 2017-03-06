Menai Seafood Festival in danger of folding as this year’s event is called off

A SEAFOOD festival is in danger of folding due to lack of funds and volunteers.

Organisers of the Menai Seafood Festival say they will have to scrap this year’s event and possibly next year’s unless more funds and volunteers become available.

The festival, which showcases the best in local seafood, has taken place for the last four years and attracts hundreds of people to Menai Bridge and other parts of Anglesey.

It also features live cooking demonstrations, children’s activities and performances, from artists and musicians.

Festival organisers said in a statement on their website: “We regrettably write to inform you that this year’s event has been suspended.

“A smaller-scale ‘Foodslam-style’ event (Seafood Slam) is being considered and further information regarding this will be announced by Gorau Mon (Anglesey Food Group) in coming weeks.

“If further funding becomes available and volunteers come forward to help organise the event, there may be an opportunity for the festival to take place in 2018.”

If anyone is interested in putting themselves forward as a volunteer or as a sponsor, they are urged to contact the organisers on info@menaiseafoodfestival.com