Former RGC Academy star helps Wales finish in style at Las Vegas 7s

A FORMER RGC Academy prospect helped Wales to another strong showing in the latest leg of a prestigious tournament.

Tom Williams, who now plays and Swansea and Ospreys, was part of the Welsh squad that performed at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, which was held in Las Vegas.

After a poor set of results in a tough group which Featured high-profile sides such as eventual winners South Africa, Wales responded well and ended the tournament on a high with a convincing 24-5 success over Russia, which was a dominant all-round team performance with some impressive displays.

Their final match of the competition came against a strong home side from the United States, which the side responded well from an early setback to secure a 21-19 triumph.

The ex-Rydal Penrhos pupil will now look for further success with his young side in the next stage at Vancouver, Canada from March 11-12.

Head coach Gareth Williams, said: "It is hugely frustrating as the majority of our play is very good. We are guilty of giving momentum back to teams with uncharacteristic errors.

"The results themselves may be worse than they were in New Zealand, but our level of performance and quality of play this time around is much higher than that tournament."

"We want to compliment the exciting things this young side is capable of - refining the tempo and management of game scenarios - and that will be key to their development and progression moving forward."