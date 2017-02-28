Caernarfon Town reach JD Welsh Cup semis for first time in 29 years

CAERNARFON Town boss Iwan Williams could not hide his delight as his side progressed to the JD Welsh Cup semi-finals.

The Canaries booked their place in the final four with a 7-0 rout at Llanfair United, and they have been rewarded with a clash with Dafabet Welsh Premier League side Bala Town.

They are the only team outside of Wales’ top flight to make it to this stage, and they will look to keep their positive momentum going this Saturday when they travel to Guilsfield (2.30pm).

Williams, said: “It was a phenomenal performance from the players on Saturday and every single one of the players deserve huge credit for what they’ve achieved.

“To be in the semi-final of the Welsh Cup for the first time in 29years is special and I’m glad we did it for the supporters.

“We may have been low on numbers, however one thing we do have in the changing room is heart and togetherness. Following every single goal we scored all ten outfield players celebrated with each other, and the celebrations shared with the fans epitomised the bond we have with them.”

Gareth Edwards opened the scoring on five minutes for the visitors, who doubled their lead soon after through Kevin Lloyd.

Edwards notched his second of the afternoon from a Nathan Craig free-kick on 24 minutes, and their path to the next round was sealed on 48 when Jamie Breese finished well.

The rampant Cofis added three more before full-time through Breese, Darren Thomas and Clive Williams.

“When you reach this stage of a major competition the games are always going to be tough and you only have to look at the other three teams remaining in it to see that,” added Williams.

“They occupy the top three places in the Welsh Premier League, so we are under no illusions of how difficult the task will be but we’ll do everything we can to give ourselves a chance of causing another upset.”