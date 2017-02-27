THE health service in Bangor is to get a life saving injection of £14m to improve hospital emergency services it has been announced.

The Welsh Government’s health secretary Vaughan Gething has approved the £13.89 million cash for improvements to emergency and urgent care services at Ysbyty Gwynedd.

The money will pay for infrastructure improvements and create more capacity to deal with peaks in demand while improving the environment for patients, staff and visitors.

The funding is for the period 2017-18 and 2019-20 and it is envisaged that work will start in March 2017.

Improvements will see the development of a single point of entry to the department, three triage rooms, a four bay resuscitation area plus a separate isolation bay with external access.

It also includes eight cubicles, two treatment rooms, eight chairs in minor injuries, an assessment unit including relatives’ waiting room, paediatrics facilities including three assessment rooms and dedicated waiting rooms.

Vaughan Gething said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to announce this capital money for Ysbyty Gwynedd, it’ll make a real difference to patients accessing emergency and urgent care in North West Wales.

“What is particularly exciting about this new development is the “One Door” approach to medical care, where emergency and urgent care patients will enter through a single point to get the most appropriate care based on their clinical need.

“This allows them to be treated and discharged or referred on to other specialist services within the hospital or community setting as quickly as possible. Once again this is the Welsh Government investing the future of our NHS in Wales.”

Chief executive at Betsi Cadwaladr University health board Gary Doherty said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Welsh Government has approved the £13.89m funding required to redevelop the emergency department at Ysbyty Gwynedd.

“The current department is too small and is not designed to meet the requirements of modern clinical practice. This major scheme will provide state of the art accommodation for the 52,000 patients who use the service each year and will help us transform medical and emergency care.

“The Welsh Government’s commitment to this area will also provide a much needed boost to our dedicated and hard working staff and will help improve our recruitment potential."