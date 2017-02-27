Thousands join fight to save "exceptional" student from deportation

ACADEMICS, politicians, lawyers and clergy are fighting to save an “exceptional” Bangor University student from deportation just three months before finishing her degree.

Plaid Cymru Arfon MP Hywel Williams used a Point of Order in the House of Commons on Monday (February 27) to urge the Home Office to halt the imminent expulsion of Shiromini Satkuranajah.

More than 30,000 people have also signed a petition by MP Amber Rudd and lawyers are battling, at the 11th hour, to save Miss Satkunarajah and her mother who are due to be removed from the Yarls Wood immigration centre in Bedfor, for a flight to Sri Lanka, on Tuesday (February 27).

Mr Williams said the Home Office was showing “heartless indifference” to the plight of one of his constituents.

On hearing of the 21-year-old Sri Lankan student’s situation, Bangor University Vice-Chancellor John Hughes has written to the Home Office requesting she be allowed to remain in the UK to complete her studies.

And, the Bishop of Bangor, the Right Reverend Andy John piled in to say he believed it was a “travesty.”

In a statement, Iestyn Pierce, head of the school of electronic engineering said Shiromini Satkuranajah figured among “the very best” students.

“She is on a four year MEng degree, with only a few weeks remaining of her third year of study. I have no doubt that Shiromini would achieve first class honours. Over the years I have known her to be exceptionally able and diligent,” he said.

The Home Office has twice refused assylum after her family fled the civil war in Sri Lanka in 2009. Then, Miss Satkunarajah was ony 12, and on her father’s student visa. She was allowed to complete her education after he died in 2011

Mr Williams said: “Sri Lanka is still a very dangerous place and Shiromini has had no real ties with the country since she was a child.”

“Her imminent deportation is not only unjust and unfair but will deprive Wales and indeed the UK economy of the contribution she will make.”

“With only three months left on her academic course, it seems unduly severe to curtail her studying at Bangor. This makes no humanitarian sense.”

>body_text<Addressing the Commons he said “She has followed the immigration rules meticulously. But when she called at Caernarfon police station last week she was arrested, detained in their cells for three days and transferred to Yarl’s Wood.”

>body_text<”I have contacted the Immigration Minister repeatedly to ask him to exercise discretion in her case.”

In a statement Bangor university said: “Our view is that it would be in the best interests of the student that she be allowed to complete her studies.”

The Bishop added: “I remain unpersuaded that deportation is humane, fair or just.”