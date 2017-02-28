A BANGOR University student who faced immediate deportation is “delighted” at news that she will be allowed to stay in the UK.

Shiromini Satkunarajah and her mother Roshani were scheduled to be flown back to Sri Lanka today, after being denied asylum by the Home Office.

On detention, the 21-year old engineering student was only three months away from completing the third year of a MEng degree, which she is expected to pass with a first.

She was described by Bangor University’s head of the School of Electronics Engineering Iestyn Pierce as one of the department's “best students” and as extremely "able and diligent."

Her plight prompted a massive outpouring of support from politicians, leading clergy, top academics and the public - a petition organised by MP Amber Rudd raised more than 100,000 names in less than 24 hours.

Plaid Cymru MP Hywell Williams raised Shiromini’s case as a Point of Order in the House of Commons on Tuesday, saying the Home Office had shown “heartless indifference” to one of his constituents.

He said with only three months left on her academic course, it seemed "unduly severe" to curtail her study at Bangor, adding this "makes no humanitarian sense.”

The Bishop of Bangor, the Right Reverend Andy John, said he believed it was a “travesty.”

The university’s Vice-Chancellor John Hughes also appealed on Shiromini's behalf to the Home Office calling for her to be allowed to finish her studies.

But now, Shiromini has been granted a reprieve and will be able to stay int he country.

“I don’t know what the exact legal situation is, I haven’t been granted a visa as yet, but I know I am being allowed to finish my studies, which is what this is all about, and I’m delighted,” said Shiromini.

Speaking of the Home Office's climb down MP Hywel Williams said: “This is the news we’ve all been hoping for.

"I’m so very glad that Shiromini and her mum have had this deportation order rescinded and have been released from the detention centre.”

“The outpouring of support from across the country has been staggering; particularly from north Wales where Shiromini is highly regarded within the Bangor community.”

“I’m glad that Bangor University will now be able to welcome one of their best students back.”

The Home Office has twice refused asylum after her family fled the civil war in Sri Lanka in 2009.

Shiromini was ony12 then, and was on her father’s student visa, but she was allowed to complete her education after he died in 2011.