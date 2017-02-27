Llandudno in for a 'Thriller' as Michael Jackson musical comes to Venue Cymru

The magic of Michael Jackson's 45 year musical history moonwalked into Llandudno for a casting call ahead of a three night run in Venue Cymru.

The musical 'Thriller Live', seen by four million people in more than 30 countries begins its run tonight when viewers will experience famous hits including, I Want You Back, ABC and Can You Feel It.

The performance will be led by American star Britt Quentin who has taken to the stage 2,320 times over 6 years as part of the show in the West End.

Quentin will also act as resident director of the show.

To book your tickets from Feb 27-March 1 (March 1 has two showings) call 01492 872000 or visit www.venuecymru.co.uk