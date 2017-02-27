Met Office issues yellow warning of ice for North Wales

BRACE yourselves... a weather warning for ice tonight is in force.

The Yellow warning of ice - covering Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and the Isle of Anglesey - is in force from 6pm tonight (Monday) until 10am tomorrow.

Ice is expected to form overnight. The Met Office has warned motorists and pedestrians to take extra care. Weather conditions will lead to "difficult driving conditions" on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements.

The Chief Forecaster said: "Showers will affect many parts of the UK during Monday, with some continuing overnight and into Tuesday morning, when temperatures will also fall below zero in some areas, bringing a risk of ice.

"The showers will fall as rain, sleet and hail at low levels, but as snow over hills, where several centimetres of snow may accumulate."

The Met Office tweeted the following advice: