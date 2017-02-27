Several accidents caused on A55

Up to ten cars are reported to have been involved in accidents on the A55 this morning due to adverse weather conditions.

The road between J5 Gwalchmai and J4 Llanfihangel was blocked in both directions as motorists made reports of ice, snow and hail on the carriageway.

It was reported that the hail storm came down very suddenly leaving drivers with little time to react. Several motorists reported sliding across the road and narrowly avoiding crashing, whilst others claimed to have seen cars that had crashed into barriers.

Police promptly arrived on the scene at around 8.20am and warned of delays on the eastbound carriageway, which was then forced to close at 8.45am due to the volume of crashes that had occured there.

Two Ambulance crews were sent to the scene and arrived shortly after Police to make sure that there were no serious injuries at the scene.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called shortly after 8.30am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A55 between junctions four and five near Rhosneigr, Anglesey.

We sent two crews in emergency ambulances, however there were no patients requiring treatment on arrival.”

The westbound carriageway was cleared and re-opened at around 10.04am, whilst the eastbound carriageway remains closed.

Reports of heavy congestion going along the A5 through Bryngwran were also made and this was likely down to the fact that motorists were trying to avoid going along the A55.

Members of the public are being advised by North Wales Police to only makes trips across the A55 if it is absolutely necessary to do so and to take extra care when driving on the carriageway.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for ice tonight, which is expected to start at 6pm today and will remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

However, there was no warning in place for the extreme weather that arrived earlier this morning on the A55.