Ship’s gold withdrawn from sale amid dispute

THE PLANNED auction of gold salvaged from the wreck of treasure-laden steam clipper The Royal Charter which sank off Anglesey in 1859 has been halted.

The hoard, due to be sold at a Shropshire auction next month, valued at £4,000, included six sovereigns, eternity and signet rings and a nugget pin.

The Royal Charter Salvage Expedition, the divers who found the items in 1972, raised concerns after hearing of the auction by Halls, in Shrewsbury.

Peter Day, from Tynygongl, Benllech, one of the original divers, contacted the auction house saying the group believed the gold should not be sold, but given to Moelfre’s RLNI Seawatch Centre.

The salvage expedition group were John Leyland Smart (now deceased), Peter Day, David Albiston, John Russum and Martin Bave.

Peter Day said: “We had an agreement with the authorities at the time that the group would be the custodian of the gold. No individual from the group could offer the items for sale without the express permission of all concerned,” said Mr Day.

“I and the other members of the group don’t want to sell the items to private individuals. We collectively think they should be added to the display at the RLNI ‘Seawatch Centre’ at Moelfre near the location of the tragedy.

“It would be a shame to lose such valuable pieces of local history solely for their cash value.

A spokesperson for Halls said: “The items have been withdrawn on the instructions of the vendor.”

Peter Day said: "We are pleased Halls has withdrawn the gold from the auction. We hope that the seller might meet with us to discuss the possibility of getting these items to the Seawatch Centre at Moelfre, to go on display for all to see."

“We accept if custodianship of one fifth of the gold is transferred to the widow of Mr John Leyland Smart then she is part of the collective,” Mr Day said.

“We hope we can work with her. These items should be placed back in the public domain and made available for all to see.”