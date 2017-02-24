NORTH Wales Police are thanking the public, their colleagues in partner agencies and staff for their response in relation to Storm Doris.





The Police Joint Control Centre received just over 500 more calls than usual as a result of weather related issues.

Control room staff, response officers, members of the safer neighbourhood teams and officers from the roads policing unit worked tirelessly to assist the public and partner agencies.

Chief Inspector Paul Jones said: “I am delighted with how well all of the agencies involved worked together to the common goal of keeping the public safe.

“We planned our response to Storm Doris together and it was this joint response that allowed us to succeed.

"We would all like to thank the public for their patience and their timely reports.”

Officers are advising that issues such as fallen trees and branches are still causing issues on some minor roads across the region and are advising people to drive safely.