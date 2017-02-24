A SUPPORT group which offers help to those at risk of suicide or in emotional distress is raising awareness of its services at Bangor railway station on St David's Day.





The North West Wales (Bangor) Samaritans will be at Bangor railway station from, 7.30am until 10am, on Wednesday, March 1.

Samaritans Cymru hope to use St David’s Day to increase awareness of its number for Welsh speakers, as well as its services in English.

The Samaritans want people across Wales to be aware that people can get in touch about any troubling issues, no matter how big or small.

Common reasons why people contact tSamaritans are relationship and family problems, bereavement, financial worries, job, college or study-related stress, loneliness and isolation, depression, painful and/or disabling physical illness, alcohol and/or drug problems and thoughts of suicide.

Nigel Owens MBE, a supporter of the Samaritans said: “I’m proud to be supporting Samaritans Cymru for St David’s Day.

”It’s really important that we promote their free Welsh Language number for Welsh speakers. Samaritans are there for those who are struggling to cope and that includes communities right across Wales.

In the past, when I was suffering with personal issues, I wish I had of been more aware of charities like Samaritans who are always there to help. If I had, perhaps I wouldn’t have ended up in such a dark place and so close to losing my life”

Geraint Morgan community relations manager for Arriva Trains Wales, said “The rail industry cares about the wellbeing and safety of its customers and staff and we are pleased to be supporting Samaritans as they promote their Welsh and English language helplines and the valuable support provided by their volunteers.”

Samaritans is available round the clock, every single day of the year, to listen and offer confidential support.

Please call 116 123. (The number is free and will not show up on your phone bill) or call the Welsh Language Line on 0808 164 0123. (The number is free to call and open from 7pm - 11pm 7 days a week.)

You can also email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch in Wales.

For more information and interviews, please contact e.harris@samaritans.org or 029 2022 2008.