Benefits cheat gets 24 weeks suspended jail term

A widow received £23,000 in benefits after failing to declare savings of more than £19,000, a judge heard when he imposed a 24 weeks suspended jail term.





Patricia Wynne Jones, 58, of Dol Beuno, Bontnewydd, Caernarfon, was also ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work.



Judge Huw Rees at Caernarfon crown court said she had pleaded guilty to four frauds involving claims for jobseekers’ allowance, housing and council tax benefits, and employment and support allowance. “The offences are criminal offences because they involve dishonest conduct,” the judge remarked.



But Judge Rees said she had suffered the sudden death of her husband. “This offending took place during a period of emotional turmoil,” he added.



Defence barrister Elen Owen said Jones was surviving on handouts from her children with all her money “restrained” in bank accounts. The prosecution were seeking to recover cash.