Campaigners' 20-year wait for path at former Gwynedd railway tunnel is almost over

Work is continuing on a former Gwynedd railway tunnel in order to open a path which will benefit walkers and bring to an end 20 years of campaigning.

Lôn Las Ogwen stretches all the way from Bangor to Llyn Ogwen and the only gap within the path is the old railway tunnel between Tregarth and Bethesda.

The work of completing this part of the path by Gwynedd Council is proceeding well and when finished, it will complete the network of important paths in the Dyffryn Ogwen and Bangor area.

Plans to develop and improve the Lôn Las Ogwen path has been on the agenda for almost 20 years with the goal of having a non-traffic path all the way. With the new opening of a path between Tregarth and Bethesda in 2014 the goal was almost complete apart from the 450m through the old Dinas railway tunnel near Tregarth.

The Gwynedd Council scheme safeguards, modifies and creates a new path through the tunnel, and viaduct.

The works is aimed to be finished this spring with G H James cyf from Trawsfynydd carrying out the development funded by The Welsh Government and Gwynedd Council.

Cllr Dafydd Meurig, cabinet member for planning and regulatory matters said:

“After closing the railway almost 60 years ago, the tunnel and viaduct and their special construction had been forgotten, but by opening the path they will be given a new lease of life. I’m really looking forward to see walkers and cyclists using the tunnel in its newest form.”

Cllr Gwen Griffith, member for Tregarth a Mynydd Llandygai, said: “We’ve been looking forward to completing this path for a very long time, and now the grant is in place to complete it.

”I hope that the pattern of walking and biking along the Lôn Las Ogwen path will continue and increase.”