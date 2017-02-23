Get your skates on! Llangefni lands £347,000 grant for urban sports park

SKATEBOARDERS were in a spin and politicans delighted that Llangefni has gained more than a quarter of a million pounds of lottery cash for the town’s new Urban Sports Park.

Llangefni Social Enterprise has been granted £347,795 of Big Lottery Fund cash to build a sports park at Plas Arthur.

At a ceremony at Oriel Ynys Môn on Friday, LSE board chair Arthur Owen announced the money would pay for the development and fund its running for two years.

The Anglesey Charitable Trust has also given an extra £37,500 to meet the overall costs of £385,295.

The park will include a wheeled sport area for skateboarders, BMX and scooter riders, a practice basketball area, a traversing wall, a board rider, an outdoor gym and a wobbly walking wall.

Local skateboard enthusiast Yannick Hannah, of Betheda, said: “I never believed something so cool and classy could come to Llangefni.”

Cai Jones from Llangefni, who attended the announcement said, “I’m so made up with the news, Llangefni and North Wales can achieve anything! Can’t wait to see the talent that the park is going to produce.”

Llangefni skater Phil Seabrook said: ”I’m overjoyed at news of the project and can’t wait to get my skateboard onto the new park.”

Anglesey’s Labour MP Albert Owen is also delighted by the anouncement and praised the team behind the project.

“This is great news and I congratulate all involved for their hard work and dedication in gaining this significant award.”

“It is a major step forward in realising the vision for an Urban Sports Park in Llangefni, a facility that will not only promote healthy activities but will also encourage greater social inclusion and help revitalise the local community.”

Cllr Dylan Rees said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that we’ve received the funding that we need to build an Urban Sports Park here in Llangefni.

“This will be a fantastic state of the art facility that will attract users of all ages and will undoubtedly be a major attraction for the town. Already there is huge excitement on social media over what’s going to happen.”

“It’s been a long and winding journey to reaching the finishing line but thanks to the commitment and vision of everyone involved we finally got there.”

It is anticpated work will start on the park before Easter and it will be runnng by the summer.